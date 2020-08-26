Jason Heyward, Matt Kemp not playing in their MLB games

Jason Heyward and Matt Kemp are among the MLB players who decided not to play on Wednesday in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott Game 5 of their playoff series with the Orlando Magic. The other four teams NBA teams that were scheduled to play on Wednesday also decided to boycott. From there, the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds decided not to play on Wednesday. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants joined in, as did the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres.

Two players whose teams were set to play decided they would not be participating. Colorado Rockies outfielder Matt Kemp gave the following statement on Instagram for his reason.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward also declined to play in response to the shooting.

If it's accurate that Jason Heyward is sitting out tonight's game as a protest of the Jason Blake shooting, I'm frankly surprised, and a little disappointed, his #Cubs teammates aren't sitting out with him. — James Neveau (@JamesNeveau) August 26, 2020

Heyward’s Cubs played against the Detroit Tigers without him in the lineup.