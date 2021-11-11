Agent Scott Boras takes shot at Braves’ World Series

The Atlanta Braves and general manager Alex Anthopoulos were widely praised for how they constructed a World Series winner in 2021. Top agent Scott Boras will not be joining the chorus.

Boras was critical of the process that led to the construction of the Braves when he spoke at Wednesday’s GM meetings. Atlanta swung midseason trades for the likes of Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson, and World Series MVP Jorge Soler, who all played huge roles in the Braves’ title run. Boras dismissed Atlanta’s additions as the product of a system that allows teams to stock up on talent in July at little cost, even after a half-season of mediocrity.

“We have seen the championship in 60 days,” Boras said, via Ronald Blum of the Associated Press. “The rules allow them to be a less-than-.500 team at Aug. 1 and add four players, five players from teams that no longer wanted to compete, and for very little cost change the entirety of their team and season.

“And we saw this unfold to the detriment of teams that create at vast expense, planning and intellect, and won over 100 games. In doing all this, we have now created an understanding that a fan would not know who the true team is until, frankly, the trading deadline.”

Boras has a vested interest in this not becoming the norm. His job is to get long-term deals for his clients that will net them significant money. The Braves added players who were on inexpensive expiring contracts. It’s not a coincidence that the expensive, well-crafted teams he’s praising have a highly-paid Boras client or two. It probably doesn’t help that Anthopoulos has made comments that attracted the ire of the MLBPA before, either.

Boras will have a busy winter as he represents the likes of Corey Seager and Max Scherzer, both of whom will attract significant interest.