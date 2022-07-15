MLB agrees to $185 million settlement in minor league wage lawsuit

MLB has agreed to a major settlement to resolve a federal lawsuit they were facing.

MLB will pay $185 million to the members of a class action lawsuit to settle the complaints. The suit was filed in 2014 by three minor league players who believed their lack of payments violated laws.

The suit argued that minor league players deserved to make at least minimum wage and receive overtime payment. The $185 million settlement, minus attorneys fees, will go to eligible minor leaguers.

According to ESPN, players who participated in “extended spring training in Florida starting Feb. 7, 2009; Cal League players from Feb. 7, 2010 on; and players from Arizona spring training and extended after Feb. 7, 2011” are eligible to receive money from the settlement.

Another consequence of the settlement is that MLB can now tell teams they are allowed to pay minor league players during spring training, extended spring training and instructional leagues in Florida and Arizona.

For years, MLB has been facing calls of mistreatment and underpayment of minor leaguers. They are making efforts to improve the pay and standard of living for minor leaguers. And now they will be giving backpay to past minor leaguers.