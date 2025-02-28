Ex-MLB All-Star OF out 4-to-6 weeks after spring training HBP

2025 has started off on the wrong foot for one former MLB All-Star.

Chicago White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi was hit by a pitch during Thursday’s spring training game against the Cleveland Guardians. A first-pitch offering in the opening frame from Cleveland’s Logan Allen ran in on Benintendi and got him on the right wrist.

Here is the video.

Andrew Benintendi just got plunked in the wrist. He's out of the game. pic.twitter.com/GlILk2jan4 — FutureSox (@FutureSox) February 27, 2025

The 30-year-old Benintendi was immediately replaced in the game at the DH spot by teammate Brooks Baldwin. The White Sox ultimately went on to lose to the Guardians 4-2.

After the game, Chicago revealed that Benintendi had suffered a non-displaced fracture of his right wrist. He will now be out for four-to-six weeks as a result.

Benintendi, a lefty hitter, was an All-Star in 2022 as well as a Gold Glover in 2021 with the Kansas City Royals. He was previously a member of the Boston Red Sox (winning the World Series with them in 2018) and also eventually went on to play for the New York Yankees before joining the White Sox in 2023.

After hitting .229 with 20 home runs and 64 RBIs in 135 games for Chicago last season, Benintendi was expected to continue as the everyday left fielder for the White Sox in 2025. But that 4-to-6-week timeline means Benintendi will almost certainly begin the season (which starts on March 27 for Chicago) on the injured list. It didn’t take very long for the rotten injury luck that plagued the White Sox throughout their 121-loss season in 2024 to rear its ugly head again.