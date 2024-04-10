 Skip to main content
Latest White Sox injury is the worst one yet

April 10, 2024
by Grey Papke
A Chicago White Sox hat

Sep 1, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Chicago White Sox hat and glove against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Virtually nothing has gone right for the Chicago White Sox this season, but their latest injury appears to be their worst one yet.

White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada, who injured himself running to first base during Tuesday’s game, suffered a left adductor strain that will keep him out for 3-to-6 months, the team announced Wednesday. On that timeline, Moncada will miss the entire first half of the season and possibly more than that.

Moncada’s injury was of the non-contact variety and a total fluke, as he was simply trying to beat out a ground ball. The former top prospect has not developed into the star the White Sox envisioned he would be, but still hit .260 with 11 home runs in 92 games as part of an injury-shortened 2023 season.

The White Sox have had at least three non-contact muscle injuries take place already this season. The situation is serious enough that it has Ozzie Guillen yearning for the days when players were more fat than muscular.

