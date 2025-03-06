MLB All-Star dealing with unusual injury from Airbnb

One MLB All-Star is definitely missing his bed back home.

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jordan Westburg revealed to reporters Wednesday that he is currently battling a bizarre sleep-related injury. Westburg is nursing back soreness, which he says was caused by a soft mattress at his Airbnb.

“I’m used to sleeping on a rock back home, and my Airbnb has a little bit of a softer mattress,” said Westburg, per Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner. “It was something I was trying to be stubborn through, which was stupid of me. But I got a mattress topper and I feel much better [now].

Jul 26, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg (11) rounds third base after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

“I gotta sleep on a harder mattress,” Westburg added. “Just talking with other guys, I think they feel the same. I don’t know if it’s something with being athletes, softer mattresses kind of putting you in bad posture. It’s just what I’ve learned through my experience and getting older, a softer mattress is no good. I might sleep better on it the first two nights, but it’s no good for me.”

Westburg, whose Orioles are currently playing spring training games in Sarasota, Fla., has been out of the spring lineup for over a week now. He did say though that he has returned to full baseball activities and is expecting to return to action by Thursday or Friday.

The 26-year-old Westburg was a first-time All-Star last season, batting .264 with 18 home runs and 63 RBIs in 107 games for the Orioles. He has made most of his career appearances at second base but is projected to be Baltimore’s everyday starting third baseman in 2025.

Westburg definitely learned an important lesson here when it comes to sleeping arrangements. You always have to be mindful of the way that you get shut-eye (as another MLB All-Star infielder can also attest to).