Astros All-Star to miss games due to odd sleep injury

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman will miss a couple games due to an odd sleep-related injury.

Bregman told reporters Friday that he has been playing through a sore elbow, but is taking a few days off as things are not getting better. The All-Star said the issue started when he slept on it wrong, and it has been a problem ever since.

The issue sounded pretty significant, as Bregman told reporters that he was actually experiencing some swelling in the elbow.

Alex Bregman said he’s dealing with some swelling in his elbow, slept on it wrong, played through it the last game in Tampa and got it checked out. Everything was clear but he needs a few days of rest and treatment. He’s “super hopeful” to be back soon after that. — Julia Morales (@JuliaMorales) August 16, 2024

Most of us have been there, but you don’t normally hear about it from a pro athlete. He might need to call in Alex Guerrero for some extra help at this rate.

Bregman had been scorching hot lately, homering in four straight games between Aug. 10 and Aug. 13. He is hitting .261 overall on the season with 19 home runs and 59 RBI. Fortunately, the Astros are hosting the lowly Chicago White Sox this weekend, so they should be able to survive without him.