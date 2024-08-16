 Skip to main content
Astros All-Star to miss games due to odd sleep injury

August 16, 2024
by Grey Papke
Alex Bregman in his Houston Astros uniform

Oct 29, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) prior to game six of the 2019 World Series against the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman will miss a couple games due to an odd sleep-related injury.

Bregman told reporters Friday that he has been playing through a sore elbow, but is taking a few days off as things are not getting better. The All-Star said the issue started when he slept on it wrong, and it has been a problem ever since.

The issue sounded pretty significant, as Bregman told reporters that he was actually experiencing some swelling in the elbow.

Most of us have been there, but you don’t normally hear about it from a pro athlete. He might need to call in Alex Guerrero for some extra help at this rate.

Bregman had been scorching hot lately, homering in four straight games between Aug. 10 and Aug. 13. He is hitting .261 overall on the season with 19 home runs and 59 RBI. Fortunately, the Astros are hosting the lowly Chicago White Sox this weekend, so they should be able to survive without him.

