Report: Wander Franco facing second investigation in Dominican Republic

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is facing a second investigation in the Dominican Republic over allegations of an improper relationship with a minor.

A Dominican special prosecutor is investigating a second formal complaint against Franco, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. This marks the second formal accusation made against Franco in the Dominican Republic, and the third overall.

The third girl has not yet spoken to authorities. The age of consent in the Dominican Republic is 18, and anyone over that age can be charged with a crime for having a sexual relationship with anyone under 18.

Franco, a first-time All-Star this season, has not played since Aug. 12, when he was accused of an inappropriate relationship with a minor in a series of social media posts. He is currently on administrative leave, and even prior to this latest allegations, there were some ominous warnings about his future in the sport.