MLB announces discipline for Astros-Mariners fight

MLB on Tuesday announced discipline for those who were involved in Monday’s fight between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros.

Five members of the Astros received discipline from MLB and one from the Mariners.

Astros pitcher Hector Neris was suspended four games and fined. Houston manager Dusty Baker was suspended one game and fined. While Astros coaches Joe Espada, Omar Lopez and Troy Snitker were all fined.

Mariners manager Scott Servais was fined.

MLB has disciplined six players/coaches for Monday’s Astros-Mariners incident: pic.twitter.com/pIWKOSzqcT — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) June 7, 2022

Neris hit Seattle’s Ty France with a pitch with the Mariners leading 5-4 in the top of the ninth inning. First the Astros came out of the dugout, then the Mariners came out to meet them around home plate.

Julio Rodriguez followed with a 2-run home run, and the Mariners ended up winning 7-4.

Baker said after the game there was some lingering bad blood between the teams from last year. He also denied that Neris hit France intentionally. MLB felt otherwise and issued its discipline accordingly.