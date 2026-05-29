MLB announces discipline for Brewers’ Abner Uribe

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Abner Uribe has been disciplined by MLB for his actions during Tuesday’s 6-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisc.

Uribe was suspended one game by MLB, though he is appealing. His suspension stems from his celebratory actions after he pitched his way out of a jam in the 8th inning. Uribe directed a crotch chop towards the Cardinals’ dugout after getting a strikeout.

Abner Uribe hits the D-Generation X crotch chop after an inning-ending strikeout against the Cardinals. 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZPnV6atxyD — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 27, 2026

Uribe explained after the game that he did the motion in response to a conflict with the Cardinals. The relief pitcher thought Cardinals manager Oli Marmol was threatening to hit Brewers batters, and that’s why he was heated.

Uribe, 25, is 2-2 with a 4.19 ERA and has five saves on the season. He is in his fourth MLB season, all spent with Milwaukee.