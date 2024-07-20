MLB had a poop matchup on first day back from All-Star break

Back in early April, MLB had their first poop game of the season. That tradition was renewed coming out of the All-Star break when, on the first day back, the poop game returned — a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates.

What makes a game between these two National League teams so poopy? The scoreboard, of course.

Elite marketing by MLB scheduling this right out of the break when excitement is at an all-time high pic.twitter.com/sR6qyzeqRQ — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 19, 2024

It’s really more of a “poop series” than a “poop game,” which both teams traditionally celebrate. And while it may seem immature and foolish, there is a select subsection of the fan base and each team’s roster who find amusement in it.

But the poop game was short-lived on Friday night. With one out in the top of the first inning, Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos doubled, driving in two runs. Second baseman Weston Wilson followed that up with an RBI single. Then, in the bottom half, the Pirates responded with three runs of their own.

Just like that, the poop had been flushed.

The Pirates ultimately secured the poop game victory on a walk-off RBI single courtesy of Nick Gonzales.