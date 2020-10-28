MLB to investigate Justin Turner for refusing to isolate after positive coronavirus test

Major League Baseball is blaming Justin Turner for the fact that he celebrated on the field after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series.

Turner was removed from Game 6 after seven innings upon MLB’s receipt of his positive COVID-19 test. Despite this, he was seen on the field celebrating with teammates after the game ended.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the league made clear that Turner ignored orders to refrain from going on the field. MLB promised a “full investigation” and blamed Turner for putting “everyone he came in contact with at risk.”

MLB issued this statement regarding Justin Turner's positive test and what happened after the game. "…it is clear that Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols…" pic.twitter.com/Qd4o0kpZVy — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) October 28, 2020

It’s clear that MLB isn’t happy, nor should they be. Turner celebrating on the field after testing positive was a terrible look for the league. It’s not clear if Turner will be punished, though, or how he even can be.