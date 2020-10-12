MLB legend Joe Morgan dies — dead at 77

The Major League Baseball community has lost several legends recently, and Joe Morgan is the latest.

Morgan’s family announced on Tuesday that the Hall of Famer has died at age 77. He was suffering from a nerve condition and died at his home in Danville, Calif.

Morgan was a two-time NL MVP and 10-time MLB All-Star. He led the Cincinnati Reds to World Series championships in both of his MVP seasons in 1975 and 1976. The former second baseman also won five Gold Glove Awards.

Morgan became a first-ballot Baseball Hall of Famer in 1980. He also gained popularity as a broadcaster for several different networks after he retired, including ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.”

This has been a tough year for MLB in terms of deaths. In addition to Morgan, other former players who have died this year include Whitey Ford, Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, Tom Seaver and Al Kaline.