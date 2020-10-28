 Skip to main content
MLB pitchers react to Kevin Cash’s terrible decision to pull Blake Snell

October 27, 2020
by Larry Brown

Blake Snell

Kevin Cash’s horrendous decision to pull Blake Snell from Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night is going to be talked about for years to come. Those watching the game could not believe the Tampa Bay Rays manager’s decision to yank his ace in the middle of a gem while up 1-0 on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Several MLB pitchers weighed in on Twitter about the decision and expressed their shock and dismay over the move. Here are tweets from pitchers Noah Syndergaard, Lucas Giolito, Taijuan Walker, and Jack Flaherty.

Hall of Famers Chipper Jones and Frank Thomas couldn’t believe it either.

Christian Yelich also had a great reaction to the move.

Cash’s decision immediately backfired, as the Rays blew a 1-0 lead and fell behind 2-1 in the sixth inning after removing Snell.

About the only question you can ask is which quick hook was worse: Cash’s or AJ Hinch’s last year?

