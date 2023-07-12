MLB players want 1 big rule change to be made for playoffs

MLB players are pushing for one noteworthy rule change to be implemented for the playoffs, according to MLBPA leader Tony Clark.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Clark said players have lobbied for slight adjustments to the pitch clock during playoff games, suggesting that they would prefer a few extra seconds be added in October.

“The adjustments I think the players are looking toward is simply one that affords them and those watching a chance to take a few extra seconds, a deep breath,” Clark said, via Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post.

Speaking later in the day, commissioner Rob Manfred suggested he was willing to discuss possible tweaks. But Manfred did not sound eager to make a change to how the pitch clock is currently working, contrasting a possible change with MLB’s decision not to carry the extra-inning rule over into playoff games.

“I have thought about this a lot. I’m not sure that I would like to see the extra-inning rule that we use during the regular season move to the postseason. I just think the difference between the pitch clock and the extra-inning rule is the extra-inning rule is kind of, by definition, outcome-determining,” Manfred said. “Whereas, not so much with the other rules.

“Giving back the progress we’ve made is something we have to really pay attention to, whether it’s in the postseason or otherwise. That’s all I can say.”

The pitch clock has been largely popular with fans and has worked to shorten games. Attendance has risen accordingly. Manfred’s stance is understandable, as it does not make a lot of sense to change something for the game’s biggest stage when it has been working so well.

However, some players still have complaints about the pitch clock. It makes sense that they would not want to feel rushed during the biggest moments of the entire season, but it’s also fair to question whether making changes now would be in the sport’s best interest.