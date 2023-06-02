Max Scherzer again rails on pitch clock

Max Scherzer on Thursday railed on the pitch clock, expressing some issues with the league’s new rules yet again.

The New York Mets pitcher was prevented from throwing an eighth warmup pitch prior to the start of the top of the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies. MLB has instructed umpires not to allow pitchers to throw warmup tosses once the timer between innings goes under 30 seconds. Scherzer had been delayed because catcher Francisco Alvarez had made the last out of the fourth inning.

After pitching his Mets to a 4-2 win, Scherzer complained to the media about the rigidity from MLB on the matter.

“Why do we need a pitch clock for that situation? Why can’t the umpire have discretion?” Scherzer asked. He noted that the umpires’ hands are tied.

“The umpires are frustrated, as we are, that we’re living and dying by the clock.”

MLB’s aim is to reduce the average time games take to be played. As soon as they start making allowances for this or for that, they will start to go backwards on their aim.

Maybe MLB will consider allowing umpires to use some discretion here or there, but the league’s aim is to deliver a better product to the fans, not to personally please Scherzer, who probably is still ticked off over his suspension.