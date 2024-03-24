MLB reportedly reveals which teams will begin season with games in Japan

Major League Baseball has reportedly made a decision on which teams will start the 2025 season with games in Japan.

The league has informed the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs that they will open the 2025 season in Tokyo, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The plan would be for the Cubs to then open the domestic season with a West Coast road trip to prevent even more excessive travel.

The Dodgers are an obvious choice for a game in Tokyo. Shohei Ohtani’s presence on the roster ensures that there will be a tremendous amount of hype and interest for any game the team plays in Japan, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will also presumably be involved. The Cubs, meanwhile, will be poised to bring pitcher Shota Imanaga and outfielder Seiya Suzuki with them to Tokyo.

The Dodgers are regularly chosen for MLB’s overseas openers. They started the current season in South Korea, though the trip did not go completely smoothly. Their hope will be that a trip to Japan comes with a bit less drama.