Shohei Ohtani named in bomb threat ahead of MLB opener in Korea

Police in South Korea investigated a bomb threat ahead of MLB’s season opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

The Dodgers and Padres are playing a two-game series on Wednesday and Thursday at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. Hours before the first game, roughly 150 officers were seen using K-9 units, X-ray detectors and other equipment to search the stadium.

According to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, the search was conducted after South Korea’s consulate general in Vancouver, Canada received an email from a person who threatened to detonate an explosive at Gocheok Sky Dome during the Dodgers-Padres game. The sender of the email, which was written in English, claimed to be a Japanese lawyer. The threat reportedly mentioned Shohei Ohtani.

Police did not find any suspicious objects, and the game was held as scheduled. Padres manager Mike Shildt said before his team’s 5-2 loss that he felt fully confident the environment was safe.

“It’s unfortunate that the threat of a bomb even being a possibility, but I have complete confidence in Major League Baseball and the security here that we feel safe,” Shildt said, according to Hyung-Jin Kim of The Associated Press.

Investigators believe the person who sent the email was the same person who made a number of similar threats last year.

Ohtani went 2-for-5 with an RBI in his regular-season debut with the Dodgers.