Report: Multiple MLB teams considering not playing Wednesday

Multiple Major League Baseball teams are considering not playing Wednesday night in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake.

The Milwaukee Brewers decided not to play Wednesday night against the Cincinnati Reds. The Brewers are joining the Milwaukee Bucks in protesting social injustice in light of the shooting, which took place in nearby Kenosha.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, several other teams are considering following suit and refusing to play.

Following the cancellation of the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds game tonight, more teams are discussing the possibility of not playing, sources tell ESPN. Among those currently discussing it: the Seattle Mariners, who have the most Black players of any team in MLB. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 26, 2020

This comes on the heels of the Bucks refusing to play their playoff game Wednesday. That move spread to two other games, with the NBA season now essentially on hold. Now, that form of protest has begun to spread through MLB.