MLB rubs it in on Yankees with latest auction items

MLB really rubbed it in to the New York Yankees with some of their latest auction items.

MLB had several items up for auction on their website. One of the items was the ball Aaron Judge dropped during the Yankees’ disastrous top of the 5th inning during Game 5 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Judge had dropped a routine fly ball, then the Yankees couldn’t make a 6-5 putout, and then Gerrit Cole didn’t cover first base. All of those mistakes helped the Dodgers come back from down 5-0 to tie and eventually win the game.

On MLB’s site, they were auctioning off both the ball from Judge’s mistake and from Cole’s mistake.

The auction for the ball that Judge dropped closed on Thursday. The final price was $43,510.

The auction for the ball that was used when Cole forgot to cover first base also closed on Thursday. That went for $10,040.

Those are great mementos for the winning Dodgers bidder, but hardly something Yankees fans would want to be reminded of.

The Dodgers won the first three games of the series but the Yankees wrecked them 11-4 in Game 4. The Yankees looked like they were going to send the series back to Los Angeles for a sixth game after taking a 5-0 lead in Game 5, but then they collapsed defensively. The Dodgers came back to win and close out the series in Game 5.