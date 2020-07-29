Report: MLBPA pushing for rule changes to protect player health

The MLBPA is reportedly pushing players to accept new health regulations to reduce the risk of infection from COVID-19.

According to Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic, the union has suggested to players that they accept certain rules changes to protect their health. That includes shortening one or both games of possible doubleheaders, as well as possibly extending the rule allowing for a 30-man roster limit.

Sources: Union is asking players to consider rules adjustments to maximize their health, according to a memo sent today. On doubleheaders, consideration is a 9-inning & 7-inning game or two 7-inning games. On rosters, question is whether to extend 30-man limit for additional time — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) July 29, 2020

As it stands, the 30-man roster limit is set to be reduced after the first two weeks of the season.

The union’s stance comes in light of an outbreak that has impacted the Miami Marlins, with 16 players testing positive as of Wednesday afternoon. That has forced the postponement of all their games through at least Sunday.