Mookie Betts has funny take on his early struggles

April 23, 2022
by Grey Papke
Early season struggles are magnified in Major League Baseball, as numbers are more prone to fluctuating and looking ugly. Mookie Betts is a clear case of that, but the Los Angeles Dodgers star is taking it in stride.

Going into Friday’s game against the Padres, Betts was hitting .178 on the season with just two extra-base hits. The slow start prompted injury concerns, but Betts dismissed those after Friday’s game. The outfielder said he is fully healthy and simply needed to “take ownership of sucking.”

Credit to Betts for the honesty and the lack of excuses. Sometimes, that brutal honesty makes for some of the funniest comments.

The best news for Betts? He hit two home runs in Friday’s game, suggesting he may be coming out of his slump. He has too much of a track record as a good hitter not to.

