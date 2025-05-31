Mookie Betts gives update on his troubling toe injury

Mookie Betts has shed some light on the toe injury keeping him out of this weekend’s World Series rematch against the New York Yankees.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star stubbed his toe on Wednesday night following his team’s 7-4 road loss to the Cleveland Guardians. Betts has been out of the lineup since then, including an absence Friday during the Dodgers’ series opener against the Yankees at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

Before the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared that Betts was in so much pain that the team had decided to get X-rays done on Mookie’s foot.

Betts spoke to Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times about the injury following the Dodgers’ 8-5 come-from-behind win over the Yankees. Betts revealed that he had officially been diagnosed with a fractured toe after banging his toe against a wall while walking to the bathroom in the dark. The bright side for Dodgers fans is that the former MVP expects to return to the lineup “in a couple of days.”

The eight-time All-Star is in the midst of a career-worst season. Through 53 games played, Betts has slashed .254/.338/.405 with an OPS of .742 — all career lows.

Betts’ projected recovery timeline means that he’s slated to miss the rest of the Yankees-Dodgers series.

Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge made sure to make up for the missing star power. The pair of MVPs combined for a never-before-done feat during Friday’s series opener.