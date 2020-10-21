Mookie Betts is America’s Free Locos Tacos hero

Mookie Betts did it again, and America loves him for it.

For the second time in his career, Mookie Betts earned America a free taco from Taco Bell.

The fast food restaurant is running its popular “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion. The first player to steal a base in the World Series earns America a free taco at Taco Bell.

In the 2018 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, Betts (then with Boston) stole the first base of the series to earn everyone free tacos. In 2020, Betts did it again.

Betts stole second base in the bottom of the fifth inning of Game 1 of the World Series between his Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays. He actually stole third base that inning as well and later scored on a ground ball.

Fans can redeem their free Doritos Locos Tacos at participating Taco Bell locations on Oct. 28 from 2-6 p.m. local time, as supplies last.