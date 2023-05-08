Mookie Betts has surprising reaction to Padres fan’s vulgar sign

The San Diego Padres and their fans tried as hard as they could over the weekend to fuel their in-state rivalry with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Mookie Betts seemed to genuinely appreciate the efforts of one fan.

The Dodgers took two out of three games from the Padres in San Diego. During L.A.’s 2-1 win on Saturday, a fan in the outfield at Petco Park was seen holding up a massive sign that read “MOOKIE EATS CORN THE LONG WAY.”

“MOOKIE EATS CORN THE LONG WAY,” the sign reads. pic.twitter.com/iIQNeURZMs — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 7, 2023

Following the Dodgers’ come-from-behind 5-2 win on Sunday, Betts gave a shoutout to the fan who made a vulgar sign about him. The star outfielder actually loved it.

"It just said Mookie Betts eats corn the long way" pic.twitter.com/hNQBHA3ddv — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 8, 2023

“I saw the best sign I’ve ever seen yesterday. I don’t know if I can really say it on the air, but it was a great sign,” Betts said. “It just said ‘Mookie Betts eats corn the long way.’ I thought that was very creative. Shoutout to whoever made that sign.”

The Dodgers probably were not quite as thrilled with the way the Padres trolled Clayton Kershaw, but at least they got the last laugh. The Padres are going to have to do a much better job of backing up the big talk next time.

H/T Dodgers Nation