Padres use classless Clayton Kershaw celebration on scoreboard after win

The Dodgers-Padres rivalry has intensified in recent years, and San Diego took thing to a classless but humorous level on Friday night.

The Padres beat the Dodgers 5-2 in what was the first game of the season between the teams. Moreover, Clayton Kershaw was pulled from the game in the fifth after allowing four runs on eight hits and five walks. He gave up two home runs to Fernando Tatis Jr.

After the Padres got the win, the people operating the scoreboard at Petco Park decided to have some fun. They showed a meme photo of Kershaw with a sad face and tears dripping down from his eyes.

This is the greatest moment of my life. I love you, @padres pic.twitter.com/QmmXLAIR3q — Yu Snell Dahl Odor of Man(n)y Wins? (@padresfangirl) May 6, 2023

That graphic is undeniably funny, but it’s still pretty poor form by the Padres. They have won one game against the Dodgers this season. They have zero World Series titles in their franchise history. They beat the Dodgers in one playoff series last year and are acting like they own the world.

Apparently someone didn’t learn the lesson from Dillon Brooks’ comments about poking the bear.