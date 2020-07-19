Mookie Betts fuels speculation over future by ‘liking’ Red Sox posts on social media

Mookie Betts is eligible to return to the Boston Red Sox after the 2020 season, and he appears to be fueling the fire with some recent social media activity.

Jared Carrabis of Barstool Sports noted on Sunday that the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder had been ‘liking’ many of the Boston Red Sox’s posts on social media recently. Other users quickly chipped in with screenshots and funny reactions.

I won't read into Mookie Betts liking every Red Sox post on Instagram. I won't read into Mookie Betts liking every Red Sox post on Instagram. I won't read into Mookie Betts liking every Red Sox post on Instagram. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) July 19, 2020

Reading can be hard pic.twitter.com/TlztAeLmVg — Matthew (@DinkinFlickka) July 19, 2020

The Red Sox traded Betts, the former AL MVP, to the Dodgers in February as part of a multi-player deal that netted them Alex Verdugo and top prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong. Betts will be a free agent this offseason and won’t have quite as much time to bond with the Dodgers organization in the meantime due to the shortened season.

Some Boston players are even prepared to recruit Betts back to the team, so it is easy to see why his Instagram activity is creating such a stir in the fanbase.