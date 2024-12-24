Former Nationals champion pitcher signs with division rival in free agency

A former pitcher for the Washington Nationals is returning to the NL East.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced Monday that they have agreed to terms on a free agent deal with righty starter Joe Ross. The 31-year-old is signing with them on a one-year contract, the team adds.

Ross is best known for his six-year stint with the Washington Nationals, overcoming Tommy John surgery in 2017 to help the team win it all in 2019 (pitching in Games 3 and 5 of the World Series that year). But Ross then had to get a second Tommy John surgery in 2022 and only returned to an MLB mound last season, posting a 3.77 ERA over 25 hybrid appearances for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The former first-round draft pick Ross will likely toggle between starter and reliever for the Phillies again next season. The reigning NL East winners continue to be very busy on the pitching front this winter, adding another noteworthy arm earlier in the week as well.