Phillies trade for former 200-strikeout pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies continue their winter makeover.

Philadelphia announced on Sunday that they have acquired veteran lefty Jesus Luzardo in a trade with the Miami Marlins. They will be sending outfielder Emaarion Boyd and infielder Starlyn Caba back to Miami and acquiring catcher Paul McIntosh along with Luzardo.

The 27-year-old Luzardo was one of the best lefty starters available on the trade market. He posted a 3.58 ERA with 208 strikeouts for Miami in the 2023 season. While a forearm strain limited him to just 12 starts in 2024 (over which he had a 5.00 ERA), Luzardo retains strong upside, especially with multiple years still left on his contract.

The Phillies won the NL East last season with 95 victories but disappointed in the playoffs with a four-game loss to the New York Mets in the NLDS. As a result, they have gotten aggressive this offseason, adding Luzardo to their haul of acquisitions along with some big bats on offense as well.