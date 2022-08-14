 Skip to main content
Nationals calling up key piece of Juan Soto trade

August 14, 2022
by Grey Papke
Dave Martinez looking on

Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez (4) looks on during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals fans will finally get their first look at one of the pieces acquired from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto trade.

The Nationals are calling up shortstop C.J. Abrams, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Abrams is set to become the second player acquired for Soto to make his debut for the Nationals, following Luke Voit. Abrams, however, is a highly-regarded prospect, while Voit was a veteran included in the deal for salary purposes.

Abrams made his MLB debut for the Padres earlier in 2022, hitting .232 in 46 games. He is highly-regarded as a defensive shortstop with excellent speed, though the consensus is that his bat still needs some more development. The 21-year-old will apparently be getting that chance at the MLB level, at least for the foreseeable future.

The Nationals acquired four other highly-rated prospects in the Soto deal. Nationals fans unhappy with the trade will want to see at least some of them show potential, but Abrams will be getting the first shot at doing so.

