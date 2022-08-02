Padres agree to Juan Soto trade with Nationals

The San Diego Padres are reportedly set to win the Juan Soto sweepstakes.

According to multiple reports, the Padres have agreed to a Soto trade with the Washington Nationals. Jon Morosi of MLB Network was the first to report a deal in principle, which also involves first baseman Josh Bell going to San Diego.

Sources: #Padres and #Nationals have agreed in principle on a Juan Soto trade, with Josh Bell also going to San Diego. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 2, 2022

Morosi added that the Nationals are receiving a large group of prospects, headed by shortstop C.J. Abrams and outfielder Robert Hassell. Jim Bowden of Sirius XM added that top pitching prospect MacKenzie Gore is also headed to Washington.

Sources: #Nats are set to receive CJ Abrams, OF Robert Hassell III, OF James Wood, RHP Jarlin Susana for Juan Soto and Josh Bell. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 2, 2022

The Padres’ acquisition of Soto certainly changes the face of the National League playoff race. Assuming Fernando Tatis Jr. returns healthy, San Diego will have an outstanding middle of the order that also includes Manny Machado. The Padres also appear to have managed to get the deal done without giving up any major contributors to their MLB roster.

San Diego was long viewed as the favorite to nab Soto. General manager A.J. Preller was determined to not get beaten on this deal, and his team now has the pieces to seriously challenge for a World Series.