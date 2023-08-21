Nationals make big move with manager Dave Martinez

The Washington Nationals are fully committed to manager Dave Martinez.

The Nationals have signed Martinez to a two-year contract extension, according to Ken Rosenthal and Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic. The team is set to do the same with general manager Mike Rizzo as well.

On the surface, the timing of this looks strange, since the Nationals appear to be on their way to a fourth consecutive losing season. However, the team is making major strides this year, having already surpassed their 2022 win total with 37 games to go.

The Nationals remain for sale, as has been the case for some time. For now, they are keeping a stable leadership team in place. It is one that has seen success as well, having won the World Series in 2019, and they appear to be on their way back toward being competitive.