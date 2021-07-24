Report: Nationals discussing possible Max Scherzer trades

The Washington Nationals may be moving toward selling at the trade deadline, and that could mean one of the league’s best starters is on the market.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Nationals have begun discussing pitcher Max Scherzer in trade talks. While the team is studying scenarios in which it might add, they’re also seven games back in the NL East. That factor is making a Scherzer trade appear “quite possible.”

As Heyman notes, Scherzer has veto power over any trade. That’s important because it will force the Nationals to consult with him on potential destinations, and gives Scherzer plenty of leverage. It’s been indicated that Scherzer will have a major request for any team that wants to trade for him, though it’s certainly possible that his camp was bluffing. If the Nationals really are out of it, it’s hard to imagine Scherzer opting against moving to a contender if the opportunity is given to him.

The 36-year-old Scherzer is fresh off starting the All-Star Game. His 2.83 ERA ranks tenth in the National League, and he’s third in the NL with 142 strikeouts. He’s in the final season of his contract, which is the key reason why the Nationals may be willing to listen to offers.