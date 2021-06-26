Max Scherzer trade looks less likely thanks to this key condition

There had been some whispers about the possibility of a Max Scherzer trade this season if the Washington Nationals continue to struggle. Those changes fell significantly on Friday, assuming Scherzer’s agent is serious about a key demand.

Scherzer has a full no-trade clause, and agent Scott Boras said the pitcher would require a multi-year extension from whichever team trades for him in order to get Scherzer to waive that clause.

“The reality of it is it’s going to have to lead to something,” Boras told Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago. “And the reality of it is a ton of people are going to ask. He’s probably the most coveted trade chip I’ve seen, because every team that’s in it needs him.”

The stance could certainly be negotiable later in the summer. If the Nationals are falling out of the race and a top contender puts it to Scherzer that he can stay and play out the season or come compete for a championship, the right-hander will face a tough choice. At that point, he may back off on the extension demand.

Scherzer is a free agent at the end of the season, which has helped add fuel to the rumors. Though he turns 37 next month, he’s shown no signs of slowing down, though nagging injuries may be a concern. He has a 2.19 ERA and would be a very safe investment for any team looking to acquire an ace for a playoff run. They’re just going to have to commit to paying him a healthy sum of money for several years beyond that, too.