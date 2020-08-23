Nationals employee Jazhiel Morel fired for allegedly throwing coffee on woman

The Washington Nationals fired team employee Jazhiel Morel for allegedly throwing two cups of hot coffee on a woman.

A video was published to Twitter on Friday by reporter Ode Polanco in the Dominican Republic. The video is shot inside a convenience store and shows Morel having an exchange with the store employee. He appears to grow upset and then tosses the contents of two cops at the woman. The cups were allegedly filled with hot coffee.

Morel ran the Nationals’ academy in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic but has since been fired.

“The Washington Nationals learned of this horrific incident earlier today and immediately terminated the employee. We do not tolerate this type of behavior in our organization,” Nationals executive Mike Rizzo told ESPN.

Morel has reportedly agreed to turn himself in to police on Monday.

Morel is from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic and was a catcher for Paine College in Augusta, Ga. The convenience store worker reportedly is currently on medical leave.