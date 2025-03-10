Notable update emerges on Joy Taylor-FS1 situation

Having been off the air for FS1 ever since last month, Joy Taylor is officially back in action.

During Monday’s episode of the FS1 show “Speak,” the veteran sports host Taylor finally made her return to the air. She appeared in the studio as usual alongside her co-hosts Paul Pierce, Keyshawn Johnson, and Michael Irvin.

You can watch the footage of Taylor’s return here (with Irvin saying, “We’re better now. That’s all we’ll say,” when Taylor started off by asking her co-hosts how they were doing).

Later in the day on Monday, Taylor also posted multiple Instagram photos of herself on the set of the show, tagging the @speakonfs1 account and adding a heart emoji in her caption as well.

Taylor, 38, had been off the air for a two-week stretch. After Taylor’s first few absences from “Speak,” the show that she had been co-hosting since 2022 before becoming the lead host of last year, a report emerged that FS1 had “sidelined” Taylor.

Having worked at FS1 since 2016, Taylor was recently the subject of a lawsuit from ex-FOX Sports hairstylist Noushin Faraji. In the 42-page lawsuit, which was filed in January, Faraji accused Taylor of having inappropriate relationships with co-hosts and superiors at FS1. You can read more about the lawsuit here.

In the wake of the allegations, FOX Sports placed executive vice president of content Charlie Dixon, one of those whom Faraji accused Taylor of having an inappropriate relationship with, on administrative leave. Dixon had been accused in the lawsuit by Faraji of committing sexual battery on her as well.

A few weeks after Dixon was placed on leave came the news that Taylor had also been sidelined by FS1. But after two weeks, Taylor’s hiatus period is over, and she is now back hosting “Speak” for the network like normal.