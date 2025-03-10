Jets star has telling reaction to Justin Fields signing

The New York Jets’ decision to sign Justin Fields appears to have the approval of one of the team’s most prominent players.

The Jets agreed to terms with Fields on a two-year contract Monday as NFL free agency got underway. The move almost certainly assures Fields of the starting job with the Jets in 2025.

That news was welcomed by Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Wilson prominently “liked” the NFL’s Instagram post about Fields’ move.

Wilson and Fields played together for two seasons at Ohio State. Though Wilson’s best season came as a junior while playing with CJ Stroud, he still tallied 1,155 yards and 11 touchdown receptions over his two seasons with Fields throwing to him.

If Fields and Wilson can forge a strong connection, the Jets could certainly see some real improvement on offense in 2025. Wilson has already established himself as a reliable target, as he has reached the 1,000-yard mark in each of his three NFL seasons.

Fields is the player who has yet to really establish himself firmly as a passer. His career high in passing yards was the 2,562 he put up with Chicago in 2023, but perhaps a connection with Wilson could help him beat that number.

Wilson was rumored to be dissatisfied with Aaron Rodgers last season. He appears much happier at the prospect of playing with Fields again.