Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Nationals GM voices frustration with Juan Soto rumors

July 27, 2022
by Grey Papke
Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo is not pleased that reports and rumors about Juan Soto leaked just before the All-Star Game.

In an appearance on “The Junkies” on 106.7 The Fan Wednesday, Rizzo denied that either he or the Nationals’ front office had been behind the leak of the contractual terms Soto rejected. Rizzo added that the leak hurt the team, both in terms of its relationship with Soto and for trade deadline leverage.

While it doesn’t really matter who leaked the Soto contract, it’s certainly an interesting subplot. The team did not really have any reason to do so. Considering how upset Soto was by the reports, it seems unlikely that anyone extremely close to him would have done it either.

As for the trade deadline, the Nationals are fortunate that they have Soto under team control for two more seasons after this one. That allows them to set a firm asking price and stick to it with more minimal risk.

