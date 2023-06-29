Nationals to make potential All-Star 3B available via trade

The Washington Nationals are in last place in the NL East and will likely be selling at the trade deadline. They reportedly have plans to make one of their top players available via a trade.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Thursday that the Nats are expected to trade Jeimer Candelario.

Sources say Jeimer Candelario, potential All-Star third baseman, is available on the trade market. Here’s a portion of my latest ⁦@SorareMLB⁩ blog. ⁦@MLBNetwork⁩ ⁦@MLBNetworkRadio⁩ pic.twitter.com/kmyiWi20nJ — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) June 29, 2023

Candelario can play both corner infield spots but has played third base for the Nats this season. The 29-year-old is batting .263 and has 26 doubles, 10 home runs and an .809 OPS. He is rated this season as one of the best third basemen in baseball and is a potential All-Star pick.

The Nats entered play on Thursday 32-48, which has them last in their division. Only the A’s, Royals and Rockies have a worse winning percentage than them, so it makes little sense for them to keep any player who could get them something in return.

Candelario is making $5 million this season and set to be a free agent after the year.