Nationals had cool gesture for Ryan Zimmerman

The Washington Nationals had a very cool gesture for Ryan Zimmerman on Sunday.

Zimmerman is 37 and may consider retirement this offseason. Just in case he walks away, the Nats wanted to make sure Zimmerman left with a warm and fuzzy memory.

The Nats removed Zimmerman before the eighth inning of Sunday’s season finale against the Boston Red Sox. They gave him the opportunity to get a standing ovation and receive some appreciation and recognition. Even the Red Sox came out of the dugout to pay respect to Zimmerman.

Ryan Zimmerman receives an emotional ovation as he exits career game No. 1,799.#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/upSyFL6zC5 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 3, 2021

The fans also gave Zimmerman a standing ovation before his first at-bat.

Nationals fans brought Ryan Zimmerman to tears with a standing ovation before his 1st at-bat today. How can you not be romantic about baseball?#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/N4Jt6uop6j — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 3, 2021

Zimmerman has not said whether he will retire. A few weeks ago, Nats GM Mike Rizzo told The Sports Junkies that Zimmerman will have a place on the team as long as he wants one.

It looks like the career National will have a place in the fans’ hearts as well. He has played 16 seasons for the franchise, making two All-Star games and winning a World Series.