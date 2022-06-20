 Skip to main content
Nationals pitchers go viral for awesome Father’s Day cleats

June 20, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Washington Nationals relief pitchers Steve Cishek and Tanner Rainey found the perfect way to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday.

Cishek and Rainey had custom footwear made for their team’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies. They turned the most stereotypical dad shoes on the market into cleats.

Cishek shared some photos of the cleats on his Instagram story and wrote “hopefully win a game in these puppies and then go home to mow the lawn in them.”

Cishek and Rainey both wore the cleats, though neither appeared in Washington’s 9-3 win over the Phillies. Their services on the baseball diamond were not needed, but hopefully they went straight home to fire up the grill and do other dad stuff. That’s really what those shoes are for, anyway.

