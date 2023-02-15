Nationals share unfortunate news about Stephen Strasburg

Washington Nationals veteran pitcher Stephen Strasburg has suffered yet another tough break.

Nats manager Dave Martinez told reporters on Wednesday that Strasburg had an injury setback after a recent bullpen session and is not with the team at spring training, per beat writer Jesse Dougherty. Martinez characterized the problem as a “nerve issue” and noted that Strasburg threw one bullpen session and felt good but had trouble following a second session.

In the three seasons since he won World Series MVP for Washington in 2019, Strasburg made eight total pitching appearances (including just one in 2022). He has been battling thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) and underwent surgery for it, having a rib and two neck muscles removed in summer 2021. Martinez’s “nerve issue” comment here makes it sound like Strasburg is still dealing with the aftermath.

Strasburg is a talented three-time All-Star and former NL strikeouts leader. But he turns 35 later this year and recently made some ominous comments about his future. With this latest setback, it is fair to wonder just how much Strasburg has left to give to the sport of baseball.