Nestor Cortes had major personal moment at All-Star Game

New York Yankees first-time All-Star Nestor Cortes had quite the eventful week in Los Angeles.

Cortes revealed on social media that not only had he made his All-Star debut in Tuesday’s game, but he also revealed that he got engaged during the week’s festivities.

That is a pretty huge week for anyone, but Cortes will definitely savor it. The 27-year-old was a 36th round draft pick in 2013, and looked to be on pace for a journeyman career after posting a 6.72 ERA in his first 79 MLB innings. The Yankees brought him in on a minor league contract for 2021, and he reinvented himself as a top starter who is winning a ton of plaudits from teammates.

Cortes has a 2.63 ERA in 17 starts this season. He threw a scoreless sixth inning in Tuesday’s All-Star Game, striking out two batters.