Sunday, July 19, 2020

Nets owner Joe Tsai denies involvement in bidding for New York Mets

July 19, 2020
by Larry Brown

Brooklyn Nets

Billionaire Joe Tsai denied having any involvement in the bidding for the New York Mets.

Tsai is the owner of the Brooklyn Nets and also has an investment stack in Los Angeles Football Club of the MLS.

NBA player Mason Plumlee, who plays center for the Denver Nuggets, wrote on his blog that Tsai was part of Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s team attempting to purchase the Mets.

Tsai, however, said that was not the case.

Tsai seems to feel he has his hands full with the Nets.

Rodriguez’s group reportedly advanced to the second round of bidding for the Mets. However, it looks like the bidding is coming down to two finalists.

