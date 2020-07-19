Nets owner Joe Tsai denies involvement in bidding for New York Mets

Billionaire Joe Tsai denied having any involvement in the bidding for the New York Mets.

Tsai is the owner of the Brooklyn Nets and also has an investment stack in Los Angeles Football Club of the MLS.

NBA player Mason Plumlee, who plays center for the Denver Nuggets, wrote on his blog that Tsai was part of Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s team attempting to purchase the Mets.

According to Mason Plumlee's personal blog — a clause I would have felt much better about using in my reporting back in college — Nets' owner Joe Tsai is joining the Alex Rodriguez/Jennifer Lopez bidding group as a partner. Tsai's net worth is about $12 billion. pic.twitter.com/H8LLhaKTcx — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) July 18, 2020

Tsai, however, said that was not the case.

Sorry Twitter, it is not true. I grew up as a Mets fan and I have a lot of respect for Alex and Jennifer. But I’m not involved in bidding for the Mets. Gotta focus on basketball. https://t.co/lX3C4sWnJk — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) July 18, 2020

Tsai seems to feel he has his hands full with the Nets.

Rodriguez’s group reportedly advanced to the second round of bidding for the Mets. However, it looks like the bidding is coming down to two finalists.