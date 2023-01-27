 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, January 27, 2023

Mets sign batting champion to $50 million contract extension

January 27, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Buck Showalter in the dugout

Apr 8, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) walks the dugout during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are keeping a key part of their starting lineup long-term with a new contract.

The Mets have agreed to a contract extension with third baseman Jeff McNeil. As first reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, McNeil’s extension covers four years and is worth $50 million.

A longtime fan favorite, McNeil had a breakout campaign in 2022. He won the National League batting title with a .326 average and made his second career All-Star appearance. He would not typically qualify as one of the team’s stars, but he is a good hitter with some excellent celebrations as well.

The Mets are certainly taking a different approach with their batting champion than the Minnesota Twins did with theirs. They are clearly betting on McNeil being able to keep up something approaching this level of production going forward.

Article Tags

Jeff McNeilNew York Mets
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus