Mets sign batting champion to $50 million contract extension

The New York Mets are keeping a key part of their starting lineup long-term with a new contract.

The Mets have agreed to a contract extension with third baseman Jeff McNeil. As first reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, McNeil’s extension covers four years and is worth $50 million.

Breaking news: The Mets are in agreement on a four-year, $50 million contract extension with Jeff McNeil that will keep the National League batting champion in Queens through at least 2026, a source confirms. There is a 2027 club option that would take the value to $63.75 mil. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) January 27, 2023

A longtime fan favorite, McNeil had a breakout campaign in 2022. He won the National League batting title with a .326 average and made his second career All-Star appearance. He would not typically qualify as one of the team’s stars, but he is a good hitter with some excellent celebrations as well.

The Mets are certainly taking a different approach with their batting champion than the Minnesota Twins did with theirs. They are clearly betting on McNeil being able to keep up something approaching this level of production going forward.