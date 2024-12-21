 Skip to main content
Yankees have sight set on pair of former All-Stars

December 21, 2024
by Dan Benton
The New York Yankees appeared to be working toward a deal with former Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker during the MLB Winter Meetings but talks fizzled out.

On Friday, Walker agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal with the Houston Astros after the Yankees reportedly pulled back over fear of losing draft compensation. Now they must redirect.

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY reports that a pair of former All-Stars — Carlos Santana and Paul Goldschmidt — will become the apple of their eye and potential fallback options after missing out on Walker.

The 38-year-old Santana spent last season with the Minnesota Twins and although he hit just .238, picked up a gold glove award. That’s something the Yankees, who are looking for defense, will value highly.

Goldschmidt, meanwhile, will be tougher to sign. The 37-year-old slugger is garnering interest from multiple other teams, including the San Francisco Giants, New York Mets, and Washington Nationals.

Like Santana, Goldschmidt is a former gold glove winner, picking up the award four times throughout his career (2021 being the last). He’s also a five-time silver slugger, a seven-time All-Star, and was named NL MVP in 2022.

However, Goldschmidt’s offensive production was way down in 2024 which may give the Yankees some pause if things turn into a bidding war.

Either way, it’s apparent that general manager Brian Cashman, although not showing any significant urgency, remains on the hunt for more top-end talent to help fill out the Yankees’ roster in the aftermath of Juan Soto’s departure.

