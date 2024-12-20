Astros agree to deal with standout free agent infielder

The Houston Astros are adding one of the more coveted free agent infielders on the market.

First baseman Christian Walker has agreed to a deal with Houston, according to multiple reports. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that Walker’s deal will be worth $60 million over three years.

Christian Walker has agreed to a 3-year, $60 million contract with the Houston Astros.@Ken_Rosenthal said close. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 20, 2024

Walker was coveted on the market for his relatively short-term contract demands and affordability. The Astros only need to make a three-year commitment here, and are hoping to fill a hole at first base that has lingered for two years since Yuli Gurriel’s departure. Walker has 95 home runs combined over the last three seasons, and brings a right-handed power bat and Gold Glove defense to the right side of the Houston infield.

The Astros will have to surrender their second- and fifth-highest draft picks to sign Walker, as he turned down a qualifying offer from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

One has to believe this might close the door on Alex Bregman potentially returning to Houston, as the team added Isaac Paredes to play third base as part of the Kyle Tucker trade. With both corner infield spots filled, it certainly looks like the Astros are moving on.