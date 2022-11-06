Nick Castellanos hosed on bad strike three call from Lance Barksdale

Nick Castellanos had a right to be upset after his at-bat in the fourth inning of Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Castellanos was batting with a full count in the top of the fourth against Astros starter Framber Valdez. The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder was battling during a tough at-bat and had fouled off six pitches.

Valdez then threw Castellanos a pitch low and in that umpire Lance Barksdale called a strike. Castellanos couldn’t believe it and immediately was upset.

“No f—ing way that’s a strike!” Castellanos could be seen saying.

He was right.

That was the second notable call that Barksdale had missed in the game. The strikeout helped Valdez achieve another 1-2-3 inning and kept the pitcher’s duel going.