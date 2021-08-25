Nick Castellanos reportedly set to opt out of Reds contract

The upcoming MLB free agent class figures to be filled with valuable hitters, and it sounds like we may be able to add another name to that list.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos is poised to opt out of the remainder of his contract. Castellanos has two years and $34 million remaining on his contract, but clearly feels he can fetch more than that on the open market.

All-Star OF Nick Castellanos is likely to opt out with $34M, 2 yrs to go, joining Conforto, Marte and Schwarber at top of free agent OF list (*A.J. Pollock and Avi Garcia may qualify to opt out on plate PA, **Not counting Chris Taylor or Kris Bryant who play all over) @MLBNetwork — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 25, 2021

Castellanos is probably right to bet on himself. The 29-year-old is having the best season of his career, hitting .318 with 22 home runs to date. His efforts earned him his first career All-Star appearance as well.

The veteran outfielder is likely to attract plenty of interest as a free agent. Just don’t expect him to wind up with the Cardinals.