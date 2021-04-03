Reds, Cardinals in bench-clearing incident after Nick Castellanos exchange

The St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds were involved in a bench-clearing incident on Saturday.

Matters began in the bottom of the fourth inning when Nick Castellanos was hit by a pitch from Cardinals reliever Jake Woodford. Castellanos and Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina talked things out after the hit by pitch.

Nick Castellanos didn't take too kindly to getting plunked. pic.twitter.com/jwqf7OXF7E — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) April 3, 2021

Later in the inning, the bases were loaded and Woodford threw a wild pitch. Castellanos broke for home and dived in for a run. He yelled in Woodford’s face afterwards, which upset Molina, who stood up for his teammate. Both benches ended up clearing over the matter.

The Reds' and Cardinals' dugouts have emptied after Nick Castellanos scores on a wild pitch. pic.twitter.com/M8sSctUjbo — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) April 3, 2021

Things settled down and the inning resumed without anyone being ejected or injured. Molina has never been shy to stand up for his teammates, especially against the Reds.