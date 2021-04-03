 Skip to main content
Reds, Cardinals in bench-clearing incident after Nick Castellanos exchange

April 3, 2021
by Larry Brown

The St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds were involved in a bench-clearing incident on Saturday.

Matters began in the bottom of the fourth inning when Nick Castellanos was hit by a pitch from Cardinals reliever Jake Woodford. Castellanos and Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina talked things out after the hit by pitch.

Later in the inning, the bases were loaded and Woodford threw a wild pitch. Castellanos broke for home and dived in for a run. He yelled in Woodford’s face afterwards, which upset Molina, who stood up for his teammate. Both benches ended up clearing over the matter.

Things settled down and the inning resumed without anyone being ejected or injured. Molina has never been shy to stand up for his teammates, especially against the Reds.

